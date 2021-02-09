JEE Main 2021 admit card to be released on jeemain.nta.nic.in soon

NEW DELHI: The admit cards of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 is likely to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The agency had earlier notified that the admit cards of JEE Main 2021 will be released in the second week of February.

Earlier, the testing agency had announced relaxation in eligibility criteria for admissions into various technical institutions for the students. It said that those candidates who qualify the JEE Main 2021 exam will only require passing certificates in the Class XII Board exams and they will be eligible for admissions irrespective of the marks scored in Board exams.

The agency said that the relaxation has been made in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and it will be applicable only for the 2021-22 session.

JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in four phases this year in the months of February, March, April, and May. The first session will commence from February 23 to 26.

The candidates will be allowed to take the exams more than once that will give them a chance to improve their scores. The best score out of all attempts by a candidate will be considered for admissions.

