JEE Main 2021 exams may be delayed, no plan to cancel NEET 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday (December 10) said during a webinar with students that there is no plan to cancel NEET 2021 exams, adding that the Centre is planning to hold multiple sessions of JEE Main.

Using the #EducationMinisterGoesLive, many students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders interacted with the Minister and shared their concerns about CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams, JEE and NEET 2021 exams.

Pokhriyal did not reveal any final date or tentative date for the NEET 2021 exam but he said that NEET 2021 will not be cancelled and asked the students to prepare for the exam.

"NEET 2021 will not be cancelled because it will be a big loss for the students and the nation. We postponed NEET thrice in 2020 and gave students an opportunity to change their exam centres..we could have cancelled the exam but it would have been a great loss for students and the country," the minister added.

The minister said that NEET examination has always been conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) in offline mode but due to COVID-19 outbreak, the NTA is also discussing to conduct NEET 2021 in online mode.

Talking about JEE Main 2021 exam, Minister Pokhriyal said that many students requested the conduct of JEE exam more than twice a year and this demand will be discussed with stakeholders. The minister said this while responding to a query by a student who said that the syllabus for JEE Main 2021 should be reduced by by 10-20 per cent and exam should be postponed due to the pandemic.

He said that the JEE Main 2021 exam may be delayed in case the situation does not improve in the near future due to the COVID-19 pandemic..

During the interaction, Pokhriyal hinted that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams will be held in 2021 and he suggested the students to prepare for the exams.

The minister said that the CBSE will give enough time to the students to prepare for exams while announcing the dates for Class 10, 12 Board Exams. He added that the decision will be taken keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic.