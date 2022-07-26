JEE Main 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA has released the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for Paper 2 online Candidates registered for Paper 2 of JEE Mains 2022 Session 2 can download their admit cards now from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in. NTA has also released the exam dates for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 paper 1 or BE/BTech paper in 17 cities outside India. As per the schedule paper one for candidates outside India will be held on July 28 and July 29.

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 which will be for B. Arch and B. Planning on July 30, 2022.ep process and direct link shared here on how to download the admit card.

Steps to download JEE Main Admit Card 2022

Visit the official website of JEE Main 2022- jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click 'Download Admit Card for of JEE (Main) 2022 Session 2' In a newly opened tab, enter your Application Number and date of birth. Submit, your JEE Mains Session 2 admit card for Paper 2 will be displayed on your screen. Download and print a copy of it for future references.

NTA is currently conducting the JEE Mains 2022 Session exams which will be conclude on July 30, 2022. NTA will release the answer key for session 2 exam soon after it is conclude on July 30 and candidates will be allowed to challenge the answer key if they have dispute with one provided by the testing agency.

