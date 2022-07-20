NewsIndia
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card releasing tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in, JEE Main 2022 exam date revised: Session 2 begins from July 25

NTA to release the JEE Main 2022 Admit cards for session 2 tomorrow, July 21, scroll down for the new revised date

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 11:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • JEE Main admit card to be out tomorrow, July 21
  • The JEE Main Session 2 was scheduled to begin on July 21 which has now been postponed to July 25
  • NTA will also release the exam city slip soon

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA released an official notice today, July 20, 2022 on the official website, nta.ac.in and on the JEE Main website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who will be appearing for the JEE Main Session 2 note that the exam will commence from July 25, 2022 onwards. The JEE Main 2022 Admit Card will be released tomorrow, July 21, 2022 on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in and on JEE Main website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main Exam, City Slip will be released soon on the website, however there is no update yet.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: Here is how you can download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JEE Main 2022 Admit Card'.

Step 3: Now, students need to login through their application number and date of birth

Step 4: The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen

JEE Main Session 2 Notice

The JEE Main Session 2 exam commences from July 25, 2022 for 629778 candidates across various centres located in approximately 500 cities and including 17 cities outside India as per the notice.To downlaod the admit card, candidates will have to enter their credentials such as date of birth and their application number of JEE Main Session 2. Candidates have been advised to read the subject wise instructions and other details carfeully. The admit card has to be kept safely till the time of examination and for future reference asd well. For more details refer to the notice and the official website.

Candidates note that the JEE Main 2022 Admit Card for Session 2 link will be made active tomorrow once it is released. The admit card will have all the details of the candidates such as name, roll number, examination date, time and venue. The guidelines of the exam will be mentioned too, which candidates have to read carefully.

