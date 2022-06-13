हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
JEE Main 2022

JEE Main 2022: Admit Cards for Session 1 to be released today at jeemain.nta.nic.in - Check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the  JEE Main 2022 session 1 examination today, June 13, 2022. Once released, the students who registeres for the JEE Main 2022 examination can download their admit cards for session 1 through the official site- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA is scheduled to conduct the  JEE Main 2022 session 1 examinations from June 20 to 29, 2022. Earlier the exam was scheduled for the 21, 24, 25, 29 April, and 1, 4 May 2022 dates.

JEE Main 2022: Admit Cards for Session 1 to be released today at jeemain.nta.nic.in - Check details here

JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the  JEE Main 2022 session 1 examination today, June 13, 2022. Once released, the students who registeres for the JEE Main 2022 examination can download their admit cards for session 1 through the official site- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA is scheduled to conduct the  JEE Main 2022 session 1 examinations from June 20 to 29, 2022. Earlier the exam was scheduled for the 21, 24, 25, 29 April, and 1, 4 May 2022 dates.

JEE Main 2022: How to download Session 1 Admit Card 

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Session 1 Admit Card that would be activated soon

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, enter your JEE Main 2022 registration number and password 

Step 4: Log in to your account and download the hall ticket

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 admit card for exam day

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the  JEE Main 2022 session 1 examinations from June 20 to 29, 2022. JEE Mains June admit card will contain the exam centre address, date, time and personal details of candidates. Candidates must take their admit cards to the exam centre as JEE Main 2022 admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the Joint Entrance exam. This year, NTA will conduct the JEE Mains exam for admission in engineering courses four times.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 official notice 

The exam was held in 501 exam cities, including 25 test cities outside India. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2022, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in

