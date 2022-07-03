JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the provisional answer key for JEE Manin 2022 Session-1. Students can download the answer key along with the question papers and the recorded responses from JEE Main's official website on jeemain.nta.nic.in and raise objections, if any, till July 4, 2022. The National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B.Planning).

NTA has also opened the window to challenge the answer key for the candidates who are not satisfied with the answers provided by the testing agency. Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 per question. The window to raise objections would remain open till 5 pm on July 4, 2022.

The objections raised by the candidates will be assessed and verified by a panel of experts and if any challenge is found correct then the answers will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. NTA will then release a revised final answer key on the basis of which the JEE Main 2022 result for Session 1 will be declared. ALSO READ- CBSE Board Results 2022: Official shares 10th, 12th result DATE- Check details

NTA has further advised the students to go through the provisional answer key and raise objections within the window to do so. Any communication received outside the window or by any other means would be summarily rejected. Also, objections raised without fee payment would also be rejected. The window closes at 5:00 pm on July 4, 2022.

JEE Main 2022: Here's how to challenge answer key

Visit the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the home page, click on ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key’

Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security Pin as displayed and Submit.

Click on ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’.

Challenge the 'Correct option' using any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box

If any, upload supporting documents by selecting ‘Choose File’

and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file).

After clicking your desired option, ‘Save your Claim’ and move to next screen.

All the Option IDs you have challenged will be displayed on your screen

Click on ‘Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally’.

JEE Mains 2022: How to calculate your marks for Session -1

To calculate the JEE Main 2022 score for session 1, students should first check the number of correct and incorrect questions referring to the provisional answer key and use the formula given below. ALSO READ- Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Indian Navy Agniveer registration begins, direct link to apply here

JEE Main 2022 Score = 4 X Total Correct Responses - Total Incorrect Marked Responses

Students must notice that this year, there is a negative marking for all the questions. Even the numerical-based questions would carry a negative mark in case the answer does not tally. There is no marking for unattempted questions. Also, the NTA will reopen the application window for the JEE main 2022 Session-2 examination soon after the Session -1 result is announced.

