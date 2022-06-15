JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the exam city information slips for the JEE Main 2022 session 1 admit cards. Candidates can visit NTA's official website to JEE Mainsite at jeemain.nta.nic.in to download details of examination city allotted to them. “The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main) - 2022 Session 1 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 14 June 2022 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin,” stated the NTA in the official notification. Candidates must note that city information slips are different from admit cards

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 shall be issued later,” NTA added.

Click Here For Official Notification

Candidates must note that the direct link to download JEE Main 202 admit cards will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in once they are released by the NTA. In case of difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip, candidates can contact NTA on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

