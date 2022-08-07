JEE Main Final Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA released the final answer key for JEE Mains 2022 today, August 7. Candidates can now check and download the JEE Main session 2 final answer key for BE/B Tech from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here's how To Download JEE Main Final Answer Key 2022

Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the home page click on 'JEE Main Final Answer Key Paper 1 BE, BTech' link

The JEE Main final answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key pdf and take a printout for future reference.

Direct Link: JEE Main Final Answer Key 2022

NTA has conducted the JEE Main July 2022 paper 1 for BE, BTech candidates between July 25 and July 30. The engineering entrance exam was conducted in two shifts -- from 9 am to 12 pm, and from 3 pm to 6 pm.