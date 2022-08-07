JEE Main 2022: Final Answer Key For Session 2 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here
NTA has released the JEE Main 2022 Final Answer Key on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in, scroll down for direct link and more updates on JEE Main Result 2022.
Trending Photos
JEE Main Final Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA released the final answer key for JEE Mains 2022 today, August 7. Candidates can now check and download the JEE Main session 2 final answer key for BE/B Tech from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Here's how To Download JEE Main Final Answer Key 2022
- Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- On the home page click on 'JEE Main Final Answer Key Paper 1 BE, BTech' link
JEE Main Result 2022 Live Updates
- The JEE Main final answer key will be displayed on the screen
- Download the answer key pdf and take a printout for future reference.
- Direct Link: JEE Main Final Answer Key 2022
JEE Mains 2022 Final Answer Key Direct Link
NTA has conducted the JEE Main July 2022 paper 1 for BE, BTech candidates between July 25 and July 30. The engineering entrance exam was conducted in two shifts -- from 9 am to 12 pm, and from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Live Tv
JEE Mainjee mainsjeemain. nta. nic. injeemain.nta.nic.in 2022jee mains resultnta jee mainsjee main resultjee main session 2 resultjee main result 2022 session 2NTA JEE Mainjee main.nta.nic.injee mains answer keyJEE Main Result 2022jee main answer keyjeemain.nta.nicjeemain.nta.nic.innta jeejee main ntajee result 2022jee.nta.nicJEE main final answer key
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion