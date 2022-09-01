JEE Main 2022: Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result has been declared online today, on September 1, 2022 by National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates can now download their JEE Mains Results online, on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. jeemain.nta.nic.in link for JEE Main Paper 2 Result has been activated today at 2 PM for all students. Everyone is informed that they would need their JEE Mains admit card and other login credentials to check and download their results.

JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result: Here is how to check

- Candidates must visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Score Card link available.

- A new page would open where you have to enter your login details as asked.

- Your JEE Mains paper 2 result and rank card will be displayed.

- Download and print a copy for future.

JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Result declared today will now enable candidates to participate in JoSAA Counselling 2022. All those who will be selected will be able to appear for admissions to variosu courses across IITs and NITs in the country. Congratulations to all on their JEE Mains Result 2022.