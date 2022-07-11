JEE Main 2022 Result: JEE Main 2022 session 1 results have been declared on Monday, July 11. National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Toppers 2022 list on jeemain.nta.nic.in for the June/April session 1. This time, 14 students have secured 100 percentile. Check out the complete list of JEE Mains 2022 June/April Toppers here. Over 7 lakh students were waiting for their JEE Mains Result 2022 to be declared. Much to the anticipation of lakhs of students, JEE Session 1 Result declared announcement was made around 1:30 am. It was then that the links to download JEE Main Score Cards 2022 were also activated.

JEE Main 2022: Topper’s list

- Dheeraj Kurukunda- Telangana

- Rupesh Biyani- Telangana

- Boya Haren Sathvik- Karnataka

- Aniket Chattopadhyay- Telangana

- Sneha Pareek- Assam

- Jasti Yashwanth VVS- Telangana

- Sarthak Maheshwari- Haryana

- Koyyana Suhas- Andhra Pradesh

- Kushagra Srivastava- Jharkhand

- Mrinal Garg- Punjab

- Navya- Rajasthan

- Penikalapati Ravi Kishore- Andhra Pradesh

- Polisetty Karthikeya- Andhra Pradesh

- Saumitra Garg- Uttar Pradesh

JEE Main Toppers 2022 Session 1 are those students who gave the JEE exam from June 23 to 30, 2022. Unlike last year, this time the exam is being held just in two sessions, instead of four. More than 7 lakh students had registered for this exam and received their JEE Main Result 2022 today.

All those who secure merit in JEE Main Result 2022 and become JEE Toppers 2022, will also be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2022.