JEE MAIN 2022

JEE Main 2022 session 2 Answer key RELEASED at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Direct link to download here

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 09:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

JEE Main 2022: Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Answer Key 2022 Session 2 has been released online today, on August 3, 2022 by National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates can check and download their JEE Mains answer key, question papers now from the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. The steps and direct link to download are shared below for reference. JEE Main asnwer key was out at 9 PM.

Direct link to answer key here

Check live and latest updates on JEE Main 2022

JEE Main Answer Key 2022 released: How to check

- Visit the official website of NTA Joint Entrance Examination – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Download JEE Main 2022 Answer Key for Session 2.’

- A new page would open where you have to enter your login details.

- Your JEE Main question paper and session 2 answer key will be displayed on your screen.

- Either download and print a copy or simply view and cross-check your answers.

JEE Main Answer Key 2022 is for the Session 2 exam held from July 25 to 31, 2022. Over 6 lakh students gave the Session 2 exam and can now view the JEE Main question papers and provisional answer keys online, and raise objections on the same. The last date to raise objections is August 5, 2022.

