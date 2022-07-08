NewsIndia
JEE MAIN RESULT 2022

JEE Main 2022: Session 2 application window reopened at jeemain.nta.nic.in, admit cards to release soon- Check details

JEE Main aspirants can apply for the JEE main 2022 Session -2 at the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in till July 9

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
  • Candidates can apply for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Last date to apply for JEE Main 2022 Session 2 is July 9, 2022
  • Candidates who have registered for Session 1 are required to apply with their previous application number

JEE Main 2022: Session 2 application window reopened at jeemain.nta.nic.in, admit cards to release soon- Check details

JEE Main 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for the JEE Main 2022 Session- 2. Candidates willing to apply for the JEE Main Session 2 can submit their application forms by 11 PM on July 9, 2022 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main application window was reopened on July 6 and will remain active to apply till July 9, 2022.

"The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the Examination Fee for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1 and want to appear for JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous Application Number and Password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the Paper, Medium of the Examination, and cities for Session 2 and pay the Examination Fees," stated the NTA in the official notification

JEE Main 2022 session 2: Here's how to apply

  • Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Registration for JEE(Main session 2) 2022′
  • In the newly opened tab click on ‘New registration’
  • Entre the required details and apply for online register

JEE Main 2022 Session 2- Direct Link to apply

  • Login with the application number generated and entre the password
  • Fill out the application and pay the application fees
  • Submit your application form and download it for future reference.

Meanwhile, the NTA is expected to announce JEE Main 2022 Session-1 result by July 10.

JEE Main 2022: Live Updates

On Thursday (July 7), the NTA released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2022 Session 1 on the official website. Once released, JEE aspirants can check their JEE Main result for session on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 Session -2 on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022.

 

