JEE Main 2023 Admit Card, exam city slip to be RELEASED soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Steps to download here

JEE Main 2023: Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 Admit Card is expected to be released soon. NTA will release the exam city slip prior to the release of the JEE Main Admit Card, allowing students to check their exam city, centre, and other details. When the documents are made available, aspirants will be able to download them from the official JEE Main 2023 website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the National Testing Agency's official schedule, JEE Main 2023 will be held in two sessions. The first session will be held on the following dates: January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023. The exam city slip and admit card are likely to be available this week. According to the media reports, the JEE Main 2023 Admit card is expected to be released around January 20, 2023 or January 21, 2023.

JEE Main 2023: Here’s how to download

Visit the official site of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

The JEE Main 2023 will be held twice. As per the JEE Mains 2023 exam date, the first session of JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in January, the second session will be held between April 6 and April 12. While the BE, BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1, the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.