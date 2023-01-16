topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
JEE MAINS 2023

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card, exam city slip to be RELEASED soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Steps to download here

JEE Main 2023: JEE Main Admit Card, NTA would be releasing the exam city slip for candidates to check their exam city, centre and other details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 11:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card, exam city slip to be RELEASED soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Steps to download here

JEE Main 2023: Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 Admit Card is expected to be released soon. NTA will release the exam city slip prior to the release of the JEE Main Admit Card, allowing students to check their exam city, centre, and other details. When the documents are made available, aspirants will be able to download them from the official JEE Main 2023 website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the National Testing Agency's official schedule, JEE Main 2023 will be held in two sessions. The first session will be held on the following dates: January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023. The exam city slip and admit card are likely to be available this week. According to the media reports, the JEE Main 2023 Admit card is expected to be released around January 20, 2023 or January 21, 2023.

JEE Main 2023: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official site of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.

The JEE Main 2023 will be held twice. As per the JEE Mains 2023 exam date, the first session of JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in January, the second session will be held between April 6 and April 12. While the BE, BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1, the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.

Live Tv

jee mains 2023jee mainsJEE Mains 2023 Admit Cardjee mains 2023 dateJEE Mains examjee mains exam 2023jee mains exam date 2023jee mains 2023 formjee mains 2023 registrationjee mains registration

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?