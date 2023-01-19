topStoriesenglish
JEE Main 2023 admit card likely to be RELEASED tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Steps to download here

JEE Main 2023: NTA has revised the JEE exam date and now the exam will be held on January 24, 25, 28, 29 (Second shift exam), 30, 31 and February 1, 2023, scroll down for more details.

JEE Main 2023: Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023 admit card would release by tomorrow, January 20 as per media reports. According to NTA officials, the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 would be available today or tomorrow. The JEE Main 2023 exam dates have been altered ahead of time. The National Testing Agency, NTA, has changed the dates of the JEE exam, which will now take held on January 24, 25, 28, 29, (second shift exam), 30, 31, and February 1, 2023. On January 27, there will be no exam.As the JEE Main 2023 exam date was announced, students urged that the January session exam be postponed. Students expressed their disappointment, citing the fact that the JEE dates conflict with board exams.

JEE Main 2023: Steps to download admit card

  • Visit -jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card link.
  • Enter the application number and date of birth.
  • The JEE Main 2023 admit card will display on the screen.
  • Download the hall ticket PDF and take a printout

JEE Main 2023 will be administered in two shifts on January 24, 24, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2023. Shift 1 will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Shift 2 will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The B Arch exam will be held in the second shift on January 28.

