JEE Main 2023 exam city slip RELEASED at jeemain.nta.nic.in, admit card soon- Direct link to download here

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Main 2023 advanced city slip on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam can use their JEE application number and date of birth to check and get their exam city slip. JEE Main 2023 exams are set to begin on January 24, 2023. Candidates who are taking the exam can view the complete exam schedule and reporting time on their JEE Main admit card 2023. JEE Main 2023 admit card is expected soon after the exam city slip is announced.

JEE Main 2023: Here’s how to download

Go to the official websitejeemain.nta.nic.in

Then on the homepage, click on the link which reads advance city intimation

After being redirected to another page, click on either of the links, Link 1 – JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Advance City Intimation or Link 2 – JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Advance City Intimation

Then enter the application number, date of birth and security pin

Post entering the details, the city slip will be displayed on screen

Go through the details, download the same and take its printout for future reference

Candidates should have their registration number and date of birth ready in order to check the same. Admissions cards are planned to be sent by January 20, 2023.