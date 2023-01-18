JEE Main 2023 exam city slip RELEASED at jeemain.nta.nic.in, admit card soon- Direct link to download here
JEE Main 2023: Candidates can check and download the JEE exam city slip on the official website application number and date of birth, scroll down for more details.
JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Main 2023 advanced city slip on the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the exam can use their JEE application number and date of birth to check and get their exam city slip. JEE Main 2023 exams are set to begin on January 24, 2023. Candidates who are taking the exam can view the complete exam schedule and reporting time on their JEE Main admit card 2023. JEE Main 2023 admit card is expected soon after the exam city slip is announced.
JEE Main 2023: Here’s how to download
- Go to the official websitejeemain.nta.nic.in
- Then on the homepage, click on the link which reads advance city intimation
- After being redirected to another page, click on either of the links, Link 1 – JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Advance City Intimation or Link 2 – JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Advance City Intimation
- Then enter the application number, date of birth and security pin
- Post entering the details, the city slip will be displayed on screen
- Go through the details, download the same and take its printout for future reference
JEE Main 2023, direct link to download exam city slip here
Candidates should have their registration number and date of birth ready in order to check the same. Admissions cards are planned to be sent by January 20, 2023.
