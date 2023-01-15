JEE Main 2023: Exam intimation slip to be OUT TOMORROW, admit card soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Steps to download here

JEE Main 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2023 admit card will be out soon. The JEE Main January 2023 exam is set to be held between January 24 and January 31. The jeemain.nta.nic.in website will host the JEE Main 2023 January session admit card. To access the jeemain.nta.nic.in admit card, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth. The National Testing Agency will also release the online exam city slips on the official website. However, the NTA is yet to disclose the exact date and time for JEE admit card and exam city intimation slip release. JEE Main 2023 entrance exam for the first/January session is slated to be held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and January 31, 2023.

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: Steps to download

Visit the official site of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 across the country. The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The JEE Main 2023 will be held twice. As per the JEE Mains 2023 exam date, the first session of JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in January, the second session will be held between April 6 and April 12. While the BE, BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1, the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.