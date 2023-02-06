JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key RELEASED, Result to be OUT Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Direct Link to Download Here

JEE Main 2023: National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key on February 5, 2023 on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who took the exam can now access the final answer key. The provisional answer key was made available earlier. On February 2, 2023, the NTA uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech. ), Paper 2A (B.Arch. ), and Paper 2B (B. Planning), as well as the question papers with recorded responses. The final tentative keys for B.E. and B.Tech were issued on February 6, 2023. The B.E and B.Tech exams were held on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2023 in two shifts - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. - while the B.Arch and B.Planning exams were held on January 28, 2023 in the second shift.

JEE Final Answer Key 2023: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Then click on the link that reads "JEE MAIN (2023): FINAL PROVISIONAL ANSWER KEYS Paper 1 – B.E. / B.Tech

The answer key will appear on the screen

Download the answer key and keep a copy

Candidates should be aware that the results are expected to be disclosed soon now that the final keys have been released. Session 1 results will be announced. Session 2 registration is still open, and the tests will be held in April 2023.