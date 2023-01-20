JEE Main 2023: NTA JEE main session 1 admit card to be OUT today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, steps to download here

JEE main admit card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 admit card today at the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will require the necessary credentials, which include the application number and date of birth, to access the admission card. NTA recently activated the JEE Main city allotment link on its website. According to NTA officials, the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 would be available today or tomorrow. The JEE Main 2023 exam dates have been altered ahead of time. The National Testing Agency, NTA, has changed the dates of the JEE exam, which will now take held on January 24, 25, 28, 29, (second shift exam), 30, 31, and February 1, 2023. On January 27, there will be no exam.

As the JEE Main 2023 exam date was announced, students urged that the January session exam be postponed. Students expressed their disappointment, citing the fact that the JEE dates conflict with board exams.ress, and exam day instructions will all be printed on the admission card.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download here

Candidates can follow the below steps to download the JEE Main 2023 admit card:

Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Then on the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card link.

Next, enter the JEE Mains application numbers and dates of birth.

Submit and download the JEE Main 2023 admit card.

Take a printout of the admit card.

JEE Main 2023 will be administered in two shifts on January 24, 24, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2023. Shift 1 will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Shift 2 will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The B Arch exam will be held in the second shift on January 28.