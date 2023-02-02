topStoriesenglish2568955
JEE MAIN 2023

JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Answer key RELEASED at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Direct Link to Download Here

JEE Main Answer Key 2023: The JEE Main 2023 answer key and response sheet are available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, scroll down for direct link.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 09:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

JEE Main Answer key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) session 1 answer key today, February 2. Aspirants may access the official JEE Main 2023 answer key and response sheet at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates must login with their application number and password to access and get the JEE Main Paper-1 answer key from the website. Aspirants may also contest the JEE Main answer key. The JEE Main 2023 test was held by NTA from January 24 to February 1, 2023.

The NTA stated this year that the engineering admission exam would be held in two sessions. Registration for JEE Main session 2 will open on February 7, 2023 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam dates for JEE Main 2023 session 2 are April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12.

JEE Main Answer Key 2023: Here's how to download

  • Visit the NTA JEE official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023.
  • Click on the “JEE Main 2023 official answer key PDF” link
  • Key in JEE registration number, date of birth, and security pin.
  • Press Login button, JEE Main session 1 answer key, response sheet will be displayed.
  • Download the JEE official answer key, questions for future reference.

JEE Main 2023 Answer key; direct link to download here

JEE Mains 2023 recorded responses, question paper, and answer key are also available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates may file a challenge until February 4.

