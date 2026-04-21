JEE Main 2026 Result: Scores of 113 candidates withheld, 57 booked for unfair means

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has withheld the results of 113 candidates in the latest JEE Main 2026 Session 2 outcome due to suspected use of unfair means and discrepancies in candidate records.

While the majority of candidates can access their JEE Main scorecard 2026 on the official website, these results remain on hold pending further investigation and verification.

57 candidates under scanner for unfair means

Out of the total 113 withheld cases, 57 candidates have been flagged for using unfair practices during the examination. These alleged malpractices include:

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Use of electronic devices such as mobile phones

Carrying unauthorised material into the exam hall

Use of fake or manipulated documents

Impersonation or assistance from others

Such violations fall under NTA’s strict “unfair means” policy, which can lead to cancellation of candidature and even debarment from future exams.

56 results withheld due to document discrepancies

Apart from cheating-related cases, 56 candidates’ results have been withheld due to discrepancies in their records, including:

Mismatch in photographs

Biometric verification issues

Errors in personal details

These cases are currently under verification to confirm the identity of candidates before releasing their scores.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 saw massive participation this year:

Registered candidates: 11,10,904

Candidates appeared: 10,34,330

Despite the large scale of the exam, only a small fraction of candidates have been flagged, indicating tight monitoring and exam security measures.

What does ‘Result Withheld’ mean?

A withheld result does not always indicate confirmed malpractice. It typically means:

Suspicious activity detected during the exam

Need for further verification of identity or documents

Pending investigation by authorities

The NTA reviews such cases thoroughly before taking a final decision to ensure fairness for all candidates.

Consequences of using unfair means

Candidates found guilty of malpractice may face serious penalties, including:

Cancellation of JEE Main result

Disqualification from current admission cycle

Ban from future NTA exams

The agency has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward cheating and exam misconduct.