JEE Main 2026 Result: Scores of 113 candidates withheld, 57 booked for unfair means
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result: Despite the large scale of the exam, only a small fraction of candidates have been flagged, indicating tight monitoring and exam security measures.
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JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has withheld the results of 113 candidates in the latest JEE Main 2026 Session 2 outcome due to suspected use of unfair means and discrepancies in candidate records.
While the majority of candidates can access their JEE Main scorecard 2026 on the official website, these results remain on hold pending further investigation and verification.
57 candidates under scanner for unfair means
Out of the total 113 withheld cases, 57 candidates have been flagged for using unfair practices during the examination. These alleged malpractices include:
Use of electronic devices such as mobile phones
Carrying unauthorised material into the exam hall
Use of fake or manipulated documents
Impersonation or assistance from others
Such violations fall under NTA’s strict “unfair means” policy, which can lead to cancellation of candidature and even debarment from future exams.
56 results withheld due to document discrepancies
Apart from cheating-related cases, 56 candidates’ results have been withheld due to discrepancies in their records, including:
Mismatch in photographs
Biometric verification issues
Errors in personal details
These cases are currently under verification to confirm the identity of candidates before releasing their scores.
The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 saw massive participation this year:
Registered candidates: 11,10,904
Candidates appeared: 10,34,330
Despite the large scale of the exam, only a small fraction of candidates have been flagged, indicating tight monitoring and exam security measures.
What does ‘Result Withheld’ mean?
A withheld result does not always indicate confirmed malpractice. It typically means:
Suspicious activity detected during the exam
Need for further verification of identity or documents
Pending investigation by authorities
The NTA reviews such cases thoroughly before taking a final decision to ensure fairness for all candidates.
Consequences of using unfair means
Candidates found guilty of malpractice may face serious penalties, including:
Cancellation of JEE Main result
Disqualification from current admission cycle
Ban from future NTA exams
The agency has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy toward cheating and exam misconduct.
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