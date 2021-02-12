JEE Main Admit Card 2021 released by NTA on jeemain.nta.nic.in; check how to download

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) released JEE Main Admit Card 2021 on Thursday. Candidates who had registered to take the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA has provided three separate links for candidates to download the Admit Card on their portal to make the process faster and hassle-free.

The first phase of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted between February 23 and 26.

Steps to download JEE Main Admit Card 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on any one of the three links provided to "Download Admit Card"

Step 3: Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and security pin and click on Submit button

Step 4: Download JEE Main Admit Card 2021 from the link displayed on the screen

Step 5: Take a print out of the same and keep it for future use

The JEE Main Admit Card 2021 will contain the candidate's name, Registration Number, and other details. It will also contain information about the details of Exam Centre, Shifts, and Timings.

This time JEE aspirants will be allowed to attempt the entrance exams more than once. In addition to this, they will only require a passing certificate of Class 12 Board exams to be eligible for admissions through JEE. The pattern of the exams has also been relaxed to help the students perform better.

Around 6.60 lakh students have registered to take the examination. The exams will be conducted keeping in strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines laid out by the government.

