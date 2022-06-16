NewsIndia
JEE MAIN 2022 SESSION 1 ADMIT CARD

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: NTA likely to release Session-1 admit cards today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; download link here

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: The exam will begin on June 20 and will last until June 29. Students who plan to take the exam are eagerly awaiting their admit cards. All candidates who plan to take the exam will be able to obtain their admit cards from the official websites.

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 10:41 AM IST
  • The NTA may issue the exam admit card today, June 16
  • The National Testing Agency (NTA) JEE Main session 1 exam will begin next week
  • Candidates must bring a printout of their admit card

Trending Photos

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: NTA likely to release Session-1 admit cards today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; download link here

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main session 1 exam next week. The exam will begin on June 20 and will last until June 29. Students who are willing to take the examination are eagerly awaiting their admit cards. The NTA may issue the JEE Main session 1 exam admit card on Thursday (June 16, 2022). All candidates who intend to take the exam can obtain their admit cards from the official websites jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

How to download JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link.

Step 3: Input your application number and other information.

Step 4: Press the submit button, and the admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the admit card.

JEE Main Admit Card, direct link to official website

Candidates must take and bring a printout of their admit cards as well as an original valid photo ID to the exam centre. Candidates must report to the exam centre by the reporting time specified on their admit card. Candidates who arrive late will be denied entry to the exam centre. All other examination-related information will be recorded on the admit card itself.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 admit cardjee mains 2022JEE Main Admit Cardjee main admit card 2022JEE Mainjee mains admit card 2022NTAjee mainsjee admit card 2022JEE Main 2022 Admit Cardjeemain.nta.nic.in 2022JEE Mains admit cardJEEadmit card jee mains 2022JEE Main 2022jeemain. nta. nic. injee mains 2022 admit cardjee mains exam centre list 2022jee main 2022 exam citynta jee mains 2022jee mains 2022. nta jee main

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA Video
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA Video
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?
DNA Video
DNA: Rwanda -- Dumping ground for UK illegal immigrants
DNA Video
DNA: Why is inflation increasing in the world?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What changed after 2 years of Galwan clashes?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?