JEE Main Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main session 1 exam next week. The exam will begin on June 20 and will last until June 29. Students who are willing to take the examination are eagerly awaiting their admit cards. The NTA may issue the JEE Main session 1 exam admit card on Thursday (June 16, 2022). All candidates who intend to take the exam can obtain their admit cards from the official websites jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

How to download JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link.

Step 3: Input your application number and other information.

Step 4: Press the submit button, and the admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the admit card.

Candidates must take and bring a printout of their admit cards as well as an original valid photo ID to the exam centre. Candidates must report to the exam centre by the reporting time specified on their admit card. Candidates who arrive late will be denied entry to the exam centre. All other examination-related information will be recorded on the admit card itself.