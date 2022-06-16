JEE Main Admit Card 2022: NTA likely to release Session-1 admit cards today at jeemain.nta.nic.in; download link here
JEE Main Admit Card 2022: The exam will begin on June 20 and will last until June 29. Students who plan to take the exam are eagerly awaiting their admit cards. All candidates who plan to take the exam will be able to obtain their admit cards from the official websites.
JEE Main Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main session 1 exam next week. The exam will begin on June 20 and will last until June 29. Students who are willing to take the examination are eagerly awaiting their admit cards. The NTA may issue the JEE Main session 1 exam admit card on Thursday (June 16, 2022). All candidates who intend to take the exam can obtain their admit cards from the official websites jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
How to download JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card 2022:
Step 1: Visit the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in).
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link.
Step 3: Input your application number and other information.
Step 4: Press the submit button, and the admit card will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download and print the admit card.
JEE Main Admit Card, direct link to official website
Candidates must take and bring a printout of their admit cards as well as an original valid photo ID to the exam centre. Candidates must report to the exam centre by the reporting time specified on their admit card. Candidates who arrive late will be denied entry to the exam centre. All other examination-related information will be recorded on the admit card itself.
