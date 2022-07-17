JEE Main Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2022 Admit cards for session 2 soon. The NTA will issue the Session 2 exam city intimation slips before the admit cards. As per the latest reports, JEE Main admit card 2022 are likely to be released by July 17. However, the NTA is yet to announce the specific date and time regarding the declaration of the documents. Students should note that in order to download the admit card and exam city intimation slip, they need to log in with their application ID, date of birth, and security pin.

JEE Main admit cards and advance intimation exam city slips will be available soon on the official website of the agency jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has reopened the application window for the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 registration which was concluded on July 12.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: Here is how you can download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JEE Main 2022 Admit Card'.

Step 3: Now, students need to login through their application number and date of birth

Step 4: The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen

The National Testing Agency, NTA had earlier announced that it would be conducting the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam from July 21, 2022 to July 30. The JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Paper 1 result was recently declared by NTA. JEE Main 2022 session 1, paper 1 (BE/BTech), and paper 2 (BArch/B planning) exams were conducted from June 23 to 29.