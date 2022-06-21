JEE Main 2022: The NTA (National Testing Agency) released the JEE Main Admit Card 2022 for Session-1 examination on Tuesday (June 21). Candidates who have registered to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Session 1 can now download their admit cards from the official websites- – jeemain.nta.nic.in. The admit cards have been released online. Candidates must note that these admit cards will not be sent by post. "The candidates may note that the Admit Card will not be sent by post," said NTA in official notification. Earlier, NTA had released the Intimation slip or the exam city information slips for the JEE Main 2022 session 1 admit cards.

JEE Main Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download your session 1 admit card

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link for JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card A new window would open, enter your JEE Main 2022 registration number and password to login Your JEE Main 2022 Admit Card will be displayed Download and take a printout for the future

In addition to the admit card, NTA has also released a self-declaration form due to COVID. Students are required to take a printout of the same and carry it along with their admit cards on the day of the exam. Candidates must note that they are required to take a printout of their admit cards and carry it to their exam centres.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 is the first phase of exams conducted for students who wish to seek admission in the top engineering, technology and architecture colleges in India. The National Testing Agency is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2022 Session 1 at different centres located in 501 cities throughout the country and 22 Cities in Outside-India on 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 June 2022.

Live TV