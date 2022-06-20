JEE Main Admit Card 2022: The JEE Main admit card 2022 for Session 1 Exam is expected to be released today, June 20 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The applicants can download JEE Mains admit card 2022 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The officials will activate NTA JEE Main admit card 2022 direct link at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates need their application number and date of birth/password to download NTA JEE main admit card 2022. The session 1 of the JEE Main exam is scheduled to be held from June 23 to June 29. The NTA JEE Main will be conducted in 501 cities across the country.

The JEE Main 2022 exam city centres has already been released by the NTA to facilitate the students in making travel plans.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: Here is how you can download the admit card

Go to the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE Main Session 1 admit card download link

Login with application number and password, or application number and date of birth

Download the JEE Main admit card and take a printout

JEE Main 2022: Exam Date

National Testing Agency will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2022 in two sessions. Session 1 of JEE Main exam will be held from June 23 to 29, 2022 while JEE Mains 2022 July session is scheduled to be conducted from July 21 to 30, 2022. NTA will issue separate JEE Main admit card 2022 for both sessions. JEE Mains session 2 registration 2022 was started on June 1. Check JEE Main admit card 2022 news and latest updates here.