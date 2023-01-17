JEE Main Admit Card 2023: NTA to release JEE Main session 1 hall ticket on jeemain.nta.nic.in this week, check time and date here

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card for session 1 exams soon. As per the official notice issued by the NTA, the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 will be available on its official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in in the third week of January.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card release date and time

The NTA is scheduled to release the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 for session 1 exam in this week, however, the testing agency has not yet issued the release date and time of the JEE Main admit card and an official imformation for the same is awaited.

Candidates who are scheduled to appear for JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam can expect the JEE Main Admit Card any time this week. Once released, candidates will be able to download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card from the official website of NTA following the simple steps given below

Here's how to download JEE Main 2023 Admit Card

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads "JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card"

Entre your application number, password and other required credentials

Click on submit and your JEE Main 2023 Admit Card will appear on your screen

Download your JEE Main Admit Card 2023 and take a printout for the exam day

JEE Main 2023 Exam dates

NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam on January 24, 25, and Jan 27 to Jan 31, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Exam timing

NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2023 paper in CBT mode and in two shifts- the first shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.