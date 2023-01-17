JEE Main Admit Card 2023 session 1 to RELEASE soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in - Check all details

Amid the increase in demand to cancel JEE Main 2023, the National Testing Agency is expected to release the JEE Main Admit Cards 2023 for session 1 in the third week of January. Students who have registered to appear in the JEE Main exam will be able to download their admit card by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in after the release of the hall ticket. They can easily download admit card using their application number and date of birth.

While, chances are that the JEE Main Admit Card will be out on the official website on the 20th or 21s of January 2023, considering last time it was released just three to four days before the exam.

Let us tell you that this time the session 1 exam of JEE Main will be conducted in two rounds across the country on 24th, 25th, 27th, 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st January. In such a situation, the admit card can be issued at any time. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages ​​i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu language. It will be a computer based test with first shift starting from 9pm and ending by 12pm and second shift will be from 3pm to 6pm.

While the session 1 exam start from January 24, the session 2 exam will be conducted from 6th April and 12th April.

Students will be able to download the admit card with the help of the steps given below.

Step 1- To download the admit card, first go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2- Then go to the admit card download section on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- After that login with the help of your application number and date of birth.

Step 4- After login, download your JEE Main Admit Card and also keep a hard copy for future use.