JEE Main examination preparation tips, important topics, books: Know all about it

The engineering entrance examination, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will be held from July 18-23 and JEE-Advanced in August announced Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday. The official notification is expected to be released soon on nta.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) every year conducts the JEE to admit meritorious students to IITs across the nation. Students wanting to get admitted have to clear IIT-JEE with a top score. They have to get a minimum score called cut- off score to have any chance of advancing to the next stage.

JEE is conducted in two phases; JEE Main and JEE Advanced. Students should qualify JEE Mains to advance to appear for JEE Advanced.

Preparation tips: The students who have chosen this path have to face a tough competition as JEE is one of the toughest technical exams that require a lot of hard work and a better strategy to crack the exam. Before starting their preparation, the students should know even the minute details regarding the exam. They should know the syllabus as well as the paper pattern so that it would be easy for them to prepare. Students appearing for JEE have to cover a large syllabus for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

To navigate their ways through the choppy waters, the students must focus on the management of time for the preparation of the exam, the important topics, and chapters to focus on as per weightage given, practising with the sample papers and taking mock tests on a regular basis to name few. Knowing the topic wise analysis from the past year papers is another handy and useful tool while preparing for JEE Main.

Books: The books that students refer to during the JEE Mains preparation play an important role in securing a top rank in the exam. There are various books for all the three subjects but students should not refer all of them as that will lead to confusion. They should choose books for understanding the concepts in a significant manner. Students should also refer to NCERT books that will make their basic concepts clear for the JEE Mains preparation.

Physics: Concepts of Physics Vol I and II by HC Verma; Problems in General Physics- IE Irodov; Concept of Competition Physics- Agarwals; Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick & Walker

Chemistry: Organic Chemistry by Paul Bruice; Physical Chemistry by O.P. Tandon; Organic Chemistry by Morrison Boyd; Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee; Numerical Chemistry by P Bahadur

Mathematics: Objective Mathematics by RD Sharma; IIT Mathematics by ML Khanna; Higher Algebra by Hall and Knight; Trigonometry by SL Loney; Maths XI & XII by NCERT; Co-ordinate Geometry by SL Loney; Problems in Calculus of One Variable by IA Maron

Topics:

* Physics

Physics and Measurement; Electrostatics; Kinematics; Current Electricity; Laws of Motion; Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism; Work, Energy and Power; Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents; Rotational Motion; Electromagnetic Waves; Gravitation; Optics; Properties of Solids and Liquids; Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation; Thermodynamics; Atoms and Nuclei; Kinetic Theory of Gases; Electronic Devices; Oscillations and Waves; Communication Systems

* Chemistry

Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry; Solutions; States of Matter; Equilibrium; Atomic Structure; Redox Reactions and Electrochemistry; Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure; Chemical Kinetics; Chemical Thermodynamics; Surface Chemistry; Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties; P block elements; General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements; d and f Block Elements

Hydrogen Co-ordination Compounds; s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals); Environmental Chemistry

* Mathematics

Sets, Relations and Functions; Integral Calculus; Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations; Differential Equations; Matrices and Determinants; Co-ordinate Geometry; Permutations and Combinations; Three Dimensional Geometry; Mathematical Induction; Vector Algebra

Binomial Theorem and its Simple Applications; Statistics and Probability; Sequences and Series; Trigonometry; Limit, Continuity and Differentiability; Mathematical Reasoning

The score and rank obtained in the JEE will decide the fate of the students. The top scorers can get admission into the top IITs and select their favourite branch of study.