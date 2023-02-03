JEE Main NTA Result Date 2023: January Session Result to be RELEASED on This Date at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Latest Details

JEE Main Result Date 2023: Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main 2023 Session 1 is concluded and now the candidates await JEE Main result. JEE Main 2023 results are expected next week. The date and time of the results, however, have yet to be confirmed. JEE Main 2023 session 1 statistics were made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 3. As a result, nearly 9 lakh candidates took the exam. Yesterday, February 2, the JEE Main 2023 answer key was released. As soon as the JEE Main Answer Key 2023 is released, the NTA will prepare the JEE Final Answer Key based on the representations provided by students. The deadline for filing complaints to the JEE answer key is February 4.

JEE Main 2023: Over 9 lakh aspirants took the JEE Exam

According to NTA data, around 8.6 lakh candidates sat for Paper 1 (BE/BTech course) and approximately 0.46 lakh individuals appeared for Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning).

NTA also released the male-female ratio, stating that over 2.6 lakh female students took the exam for the BE/BTech course, while over 6 lakh male students took the exam. In Paper 2, the male ratio was likewise greater; 25 thousand male students took the exam, while 21 thousand girls did.

JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 1 Examination: Key Stats #JeeMains2023 pic.twitter.com/4oj1l0HPKz — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) February 3, 2023

JEE Main Exam 2023: Here's how to check result

Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Main Session 1 (2023) – Result.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number, and password/ date of birth.

Click on the submit option.

Your JEE Main 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Main 2023 will be held in two sessions, one in January and one in April. NTA will launch JEE Main 2023 april registrations following the conclusion of Session 1.