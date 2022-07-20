JEE Main Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2022 Admit cards for session 2 today, July 20. The NTA will issue the Session 2 exam city intimation slips before the admit cards. As per the latest reports, JEE Main admit card 2022 are likely to be released by today. However, the NTA is yet to announce the specific date and time regarding the declaration of the documents. Students should note that in order to download the admit card and exam city intimation slip, they need to log in with their application ID, date of birth, and security pin. Candidates will be able to download the JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: Here is how you can download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JEE Main 2022 Admit Card'.

Step 3: Now, students need to login through their application number and date of birth

Step 4: The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen

The JEE Main admit card 2022 will have details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, gender, category, roll number, application number, exam date and time, photo, signature and exam centre details. The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 second session exam from July 23. The engineering entrance exam will be conducted online as a computer-based test (CBT).

The JEE Main Session 2 was scheduled to begin on July 21 which has now been postponed to July 23. Before the JEE Main Session 2 admit card, NTA will also release the exam city slip. For further details, candidates are advised keep an eye on the official website of NTA.