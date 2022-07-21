JEE Main Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE Main 2022 Admit cards for session 2 today, July 21. The NTA will issue the Session 2 exam city intimation slips before the admit cards. Students should note that in order to download the admit card and exam city intimation slip, they need to log in with their application ID, date of birth, and security pin. Candidates will be able to download the JEE Main 2022 session 2 admit card from the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who will be appearing for the JEE Main Session 2 note that the exam will commence from July 25, 2022 and will continue till July 30. 2022.

JEE Main 2022 Admit Card: Here is how you can download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JEE Main 2022 Admit Card'.

Step 3: Now, students need to login through their application number and date of birth

Step 4: The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card: Details Mentioned

- Name of the candidate

- Date of birth

- Signature of the candidate

- Photograph of the candidate

- Roll number

- The exact address of the exam centre

- System Generated application number

The JEE Main Session 2 was scheduled to begin on July 21 which has now been postponed to July 25. Before the JEE Main Session 2 admit card, NTA will also release the exam city slip. For further details, candidates are advised keep an eye on the official website of NTA. As many as 6,29,778 candidates registered for the JEE Main Session 2 examination 2022. The exam will be held in more than 500 cities across the country and 17 cities outside India.