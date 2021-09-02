JEE scam: CBI books private institute members, others for manipulating online exams

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday (September 2) filed a case against a private institute and its members for allegedly manipulating JEE Main online exams.

Affinity Education Pvt Ltd, its Directors Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi, Govind Varshney, three employees and other persons have been accused of running a racket in which they take money from students in exchange for solving their question papers through remote access during the online exams.

“The company and its Directors were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission in top NITs in consideration of huge amount by solving the question paper of the applicant through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat (Haryana),” the CBI said in a statement.

The agency alleged that the accused used to obtain 10th and 12th mark sheets, the User IDs, Passwords, and post-dated cheques from aspiring students in different parts of the country as security and once admission was done, they used to collect heavy amount ranging from 12-15 lakh from each candidate.

The agency carried out searches at 19 places including Delhi & NCR, Pune, Jamshedpur, Indore and Bangalore in which they said they recovered 25 laptops, 7 PCs, around 30 post-dated cheques and other incriminating documents and devices.

Live TV