New Delhi: Today's success story is about a Samosa seller's son who proved that one can achieve anything with determination. Mohan Abhyas is the JEE Main 2017 Topper with All India Rank 6. He made sure that the financial condition does not become an excuse for not achieving his dreams. Before he started preparing for IIT JEE exam, he used to help his parents by doing the filling in the samosas.

In the early morning light, before the sun had fully risen, Abhyas embarked on his journey to school. With the clock striking 7 am, he set out, determined to seize every opportunity for learning that lay ahead. Nightfall often found him still within the walls of his educational institution, as he sought permission from the management of Narayana Junior College to extend his stay beyond formal study hours. Home, though filled with the comforting presence of his parents, grandmother, and sister, proved a challenging environment for focused study. Amidst the hustle and bustle of family life, Abhyas found solace and concentration within the quiet confines of the college.

His parents harbored aspirations far beyond the confines of a samosa stand for their son, encouraging him to dedicate his time and energy to his studies rather than menial tasks. Despite facing economic hardships, their unwavering support became the bedrock upon which Abhyas built his path to success.

The pinnacle of his achievements came in the form of securing the 6th position in the prestigious JEE Mains examination, an accomplishment that not only swelled his family's hearts with pride but also served as a beacon of hope for countless students navigating similar socio-economic barriers.

In conversations with the media, Abhyas dared to dream of a future as a scientist, citing the late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam as his ultimate inspiration. He attributed his success not to extraordinary abilities, but rather to the dedication of his parents and the guidance of his teachers, emphasizing that he approached his studies with the same diligence as any other student. As reported by ANI, his journey stands as a testament to the transformative power of hard work and unwavering support.