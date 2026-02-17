Indian victim in Jeffrey Epstein files: New DOJ documents reveal support efforts and billionaire links

A shocking revelation from the newly unsealed "Epstein Files" has for the first time confirmed the existence of an Indian victim within the notorious sex-trafficking network of the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. The documents, released by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) in late January 2026, include internal communications and emails showing that American authorities are actively trying to locate the woman in India to provide compensation and support for her mental health.

The 'January 2020' email: Tracking a survivor in India

The breakthrough comes from an email dated January 13, 2020. This was exchanged between US government officials and Brittany Henderson, a lawyer at Edwards Pottinger LLC who represents several Epstein survivors.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The request: Henderson asked if a specific victim currently living in India could receive "six free therapy sessions" and other resources available to survivors in the US.

The response: US officials replied by asking for the victim's contact details. They stated they would coordinate with the U.S. Embassy in India to help her apply for the New York Crime Victims Compensation program.

Redacted identity: To protect her privacy, the victim’s name and specific location in India remain redacted in the public files.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA) 2025

The disclosure is a result of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump in November 2025. The act required the DOJ to release nearly all records related to the investigations of Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The massive data dump in January 2026 includes:

3.5 million pages of documents and emails.

2,000+ videos and 180,000 images.

Details on the "New York Office of Victim Services" trying to provide emergency financial aid to international victims.

Indian connections and political fallout

The files have caused shockwaves in the Indian political landscape. Beyond the mention of the victim, the documents reference several high-profile Indian names and events.

Current investigation status

While US authorities are working to provide the Indian victim with therapy and compensation through diplomatic channels, no official statement has been released by the Indian government regarding a separate domestic investigation into Epstein's local network.

UN human rights experts, in a statement on February 16, 2026, criticized the heavily redacted nature of some disclosures. They argued that these still protect powerful abusers while leaving victims in the shadows.

ALSO READ | Reels over road safety: Video reveals SUV stunts seconds before fatal Dwarka crash