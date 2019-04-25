JeM allegedly threatens to target Yogi Adityanath, Arvind Kejriwal and Mohan Bhagwat; attack railway stations and temples

In two separate letters, allegedly by Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), threats have been issued to target Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, according to the Uttar Pradesh police.

The letters, received at UP's Shamli and Uttarakhand's Roorkee railway stations, also threatens to carry out blasts at important religious places and hit several railway stations in western Uttar Pradesh, said the police on Wednesday.

A high alert has been sounded in the entire state of Uttar Pradesh.

UP Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh confirmed that the two letters were handwritten and were received at the two railway stations. He added that it was claimed to have been written by a JeM area commander on April 21.

According to a senior official, the two letters were similar in content. The threatening letters spoke about targetting important religious places in Uttar Pradesh--Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and ‘Ram Janam Bhoomi’ in Ayodhya, besides blasts at different temples in UP, Delhi and Haryana.

The terror group allegedly threatened to target railway stations in western Uttar Pradesh. The official said though the letter seemed to be an act of mischief, it could not be taken lightly.

This is the second such incident within a week. On April 19, a letter was received by senior Railways authorities that threatened to blow up several railway stations across Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand. The letter, issued by JeM area commander Mansoor Ahmed, was written in Hindi.

One such letter was addressed to Vivek Kumar, Divisional Rail Manager of Firozpur division, Northern Railway. In the letter, JeM stated that it would avenge the killings of its jehadis (militants) by exploding bombs at Firozpur, Jalandhar, Faridkot, Amritsar and Barnala railway stations on May 13.

The proscribed terrorist group also threatened to blast Rajasthan’s railway stations, bus stands and military bases in Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Sriganganagar on May 13.

Another letter was sent to Railway authorities in Uttarakhand threatening to blow off Roorkee, Haridwar and 10 more railway station in the state on May 6. Authorities had informed Uttarakhand Police about this.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) had conducted joint operations at the targetted railway stations.

“After a letter from Jaish-e-Mohammad threatening to target Punjab and Rajasthan railway stations, we launched a joint operation with RPF to search and check suspicious elements at railway stations. Nothing major found yet,” Mamta Vishnoi, Government Railway Police (GRP) Superintendent, Jodhpur had said.