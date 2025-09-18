Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2961214https://zeenews.india.com/india/jem-commander-exposes-pakistan-army-s-direct-backing-of-terror-groups-2961214.html
NewsIndia
PAKISTAN TERROR LINKS

JeM Commander Exposes Pakistan Army’s Direct Backing Of Terror Groups

Pakistan, which has always denied any involvement in terrorist attacks carried out by outfits operating from its soil, has been exposed after Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Ilyas Kashmiri revealed that it was Pakistan army chief Asim Munir who ordered top army officers to attend the funerals of terrorists killed during India's Operation Sindoor.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 07:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

JeM Commander Exposes Pakistan Army’s Direct Backing Of Terror Groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Ilyas Kashmiri, AI Generated image and Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir. (Image: Screengrab from viral video/Gemini/IANS)

Pakistan, which has always denied any involvement in terrorist attacks carried out by outfits operating from its soil, has been exposed after Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Ilyas Kashmiri revealed that it was Pakistan army chief Asim Munir who ordered top army officers to attend the funerals of terrorists killed during India's Operation Sindoor.

In a video that has emerged online, Ilyas can be heard saying that GHQ (General Headquarters) ordered these martyrs to be honoured and given a final salute. Corps commanders were asked to accompany the janaza (funeral procession) and guard it in uniform.

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Ilyas Kashmiri also exposed Pakistan’s support for terror groups, saying that after escaping from Tihar Jail (post IC-814 hijack), Amir-ul-Mujahideen Maulana Masood Azhar came to Pakistan and the soil of Balakot provided him a base to carry forward his vision, mission, and activities in Delhi and Mumbai.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Notably, Pakistan has always maintained that there are no terrorist camps or official support for such groups on its soil. However, the claims made by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Ilyas Kashmiri have completely exposed Islamabad and revealed its true face to the world.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh