JeM Commander Exposes Pakistan Army’s Direct Backing Of Terror Groups

Pakistan, which has always denied any involvement in terrorist attacks carried out by outfits operating from its soil, has been exposed after Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Ilyas Kashmiri revealed that it was Pakistan army chief Asim Munir who ordered top army officers to attend the funerals of terrorists killed during India's Operation Sindoor.

In a video that has emerged online, Ilyas can be heard saying that GHQ (General Headquarters) ordered these martyrs to be honoured and given a final salute. Corps commanders were asked to accompany the janaza (funeral procession) and guard it in uniform.

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Ilyas Kashmiri also exposed Pakistan’s support for terror groups, saying that after escaping from Tihar Jail (post IC-814 hijack), Amir-ul-Mujahideen Maulana Masood Azhar came to Pakistan and the soil of Balakot provided him a base to carry forward his vision, mission, and activities in Delhi and Mumbai.

Notably, Pakistan has always maintained that there are no terrorist camps or official support for such groups on its soil. However, the claims made by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Ilyas Kashmiri have completely exposed Islamabad and revealed its true face to the world.