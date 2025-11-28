JeM Hideout Busted, Terrorist Associate Arrested; Explosives Recovered: J&K Police

In a major success against the terror network, police in Awantipora, along with security forces, busted a terrorist hideout linked to the proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and arrested a terrorist associate involved in supporting militants.

Acting on credible information regarding the presence of terrorists in Naner Midoora, police, in a joint operation with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF, launched a cordon and search operation in the area. During the search, one terrorist associate, identified as Nazir Ahmed Ganai, son of Abdul Aziz Ganai, and a resident of Ganai Mohalla Nanar, affiliated with JeM, was arrested.

During sustained questioning, and based on his disclosure, a terrorist hideout located in orchards belonging to the accused was uncovered and subsequently destroyed. From the site, security forces recovered two hand grenades, one detonator, and explosive-like material, all of which were seized for further examination. The hideout was demolished on the spot in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, as per procedure.

It is pertinent to mention that the arrested individual had been actively involved in providing logistical support and facilitating the transportation of arms and ammunition to JeM terrorists operating in the Tral and Awantipora areas of the district.

A case under the relevant sections of law, has been registered at Police Station Awantipora, and further investigation is underway.

Police reaffirmed their commitment to dismantling the terror ecosystem and ensuring peace and security in the district.

In another major action against the illegal narcotics trade, Srinagar Police today attached a double-storey residential house along with 4 marlas of land, valued at approximately Rs 75 lakh, under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The property, located in Usmania Colony, Badamwari, Lal Bazar, is registered in the name of Arshid Ahmed Sheikh, son of Wali Mohammad Sheikh, a resident of the same area. The accused is a habitual drug peddler and is involved in multiple cases.