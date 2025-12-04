Distressing details have come to the fore concerning the women's wing of the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed commonly known as 'Jamaat-ul-Muminaat'. A social media post, which originated from JeM chief Masood Azhar recently revealed that this terror wing has managed to successfully induct close to 5,000 jihadist women.

Serious security concerns have been raised with the disclosure that these women are being radicalized and brainwashed for possible use in 'Fidayeen' activities.

JeM Plans District-Level Expansion In PoK

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This becomes evident from the social media post, saying that with the growing number of female members, Jamaat-ul-Muminaat urgently needs district-wise offices to establish organizational structure.

District Headquarters: Separate offices for Jamaat-ul-Muminaat are to be established in every district of PoK.

Recruitment and Training: These new offices will serve as complete operational centers, which will handle everything from the recruitment of new members to the training of alleged militants.

Azhar's post also cited letters from women who have joined the wing, claiming that affiliation with the Jamaat has given them a newfound "purpose in life."

Masood Azhar Denies 'Nebraska University' Reports

Masood Azhar also commented on a different controversy in his post; he mentioned the University of Nebraska, USA. He claimed that some persons were peddling "lies" that the US university was behind the 'Jihadi atmosphere' in Pakistan.

Azhar vehemently denied these allegations, stating that such reports had no substance to them and that he was sad that columnists, ministers, and intellectuals had mistakenly taken these assertions as fact.

Previous Audio Highlighted Women's Role

This recent revelation certainly adds to the concern that already existed over JeM's strategy regarding female networking. Earlier, a 21-minute audio clip attributed to the JeM chief Masood Azhar had surfaced, which explicitly explained the operations and importance of Jamaat-ul-Muminaat.

The audio, reportedly released by Markaz Usman O Ali in Bahawalpur, had Azhar promising "Jannat" to women who joined the organisation. He also referred to an Indian operation, "Operation Sindoor," and mentioned the death of his sister, Hawa Bibi, during the incident.

ALSO READ | Putin Arrives Today: PM Modi Dinner Kicks Off High-Stakes Talks On Su-57 Fighters & Sanctions Workarounds | Know Itinerary