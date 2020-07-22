हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

JEM terror module busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, 3 terror associates arrested

Acting on a specific input the Budgam Police, the 50 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indin Army and 29 Battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force made the arrests from Chadoora area during post checking.

JEM terror module busted in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Budgam district, 3 terror associates arrested

At least three terror associates were arrested and incriminating material seized when a terror module of the banned terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JEM ) was busted on Wednesday in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Acting on a specific input the Budgam Police, the 50 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indin Army and 29 Battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force made the arrests from Chadoora area during post checking.

An FIR under relevant sections of UAPA has been registered in Chadoora Police Station and an investigation is underway.

The terror associates have been identified as--1) Javaid Ah Bhat, son of Mohd Ismail, a resident of Pulwama; 2) Ajaz Wani, son of Rehman Wani, a resident of Chitroo Dangerpora, and 3) Aqib Ganaie, son of Zahoor Ahmad, a resident of Khansaib.

The incriminating materials recovered from their possession include 40 rounds of AK-47, two detonators and three JeM matrix sheets. This group was involved in providing logistic support and shelter to active terrorists of JEM. 

