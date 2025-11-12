TIMELINE: How J&K Police Linked Doctors To JeM Terror, Uncovering 2900kg Explosives And Red Fort Blast

A seemingly routine investigation initiated by the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) has dismantled a major 'white-collar terror module' linked to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), potentially averting a larger national security threat. The probe, which began with JeM posters in Srinagar, uncovered a network of highly radicalised professionals, including doctors, students, and clerics, planning major attacks across Indian cities.

In a joint operation with Haryana Police, the JKP seized over 2,900 kilograms of explosive material, two AK-47 rifles, and other arms, leading to the arrest of nine suspects associated with the JeM module.

The Delhi Blast Connection

The investigation escalated dramatically following the car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10. Central agencies, including the Delhi Police Special Cell, believe the module's kingpin, the now-fugitive Dr. Umar Nabi, was driving the explosive-laden i20 car.

The Incident: At 6:52 PM on November 10, as the i20 car slowly moved near the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Marg traffic signal, the explosive device detonated unintentionally. Agencies suspect Dr. Umar and two other occupants were killed in the blast, which resulted in 8 fatalities and 20 injuries.

Unintentional Detonation: Investigators theorise that the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was not fully assembled and was being relocated in a hurry after the security crackdown had exposed the module. The accidental detonation prevented the IED from being planted at its intended target.

White-Collar Threat: The network is alarming because it involves professionals like doctors using their standing to accumulate weapons and explosives under the guise of their legitimate jobs, communicating via encrypted apps with handlers in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Full Timeline of the Counter-Terror Operation

Date Key Event Arrest

Oct 19

JeM Posters Found : Threatening JeM posters target security forces in Srinagar's Nowgam area. Adil Rather is traced to Saharanpur (UP) and arrested, revealing multi-city bomb plots and co-conspirators.

Nov 8

First Doctor Arrested: Based on Dr. Adil's information, JKP arrests Dr. Muzammil Ganai, a senior faculty member at Al-Falah University, Faridabad (Haryana).

An AK-47 rifle is recovered from Dr. Adil's old locker at GMC Anantnag.

Nov 9

Explosives Seized: JKP and Haryana Police raid Dr. Muzammil's rented room in Dhouja village, Faridabad.

Massive cache of 2,900 kg of IED material and weapons is recovered. Dr. Shaheen Saeed (Muzaffar’s girlfriend, allegedly linked to JeM’s women’s wing) is arrested in Lucknow.

Nov 10

Delhi Blast: i-20 car explodes near Red Fort, killing 8. CCTV footage confirms the car was driven by Dr. Umar Nabi before the blast. Agencies suspect Dr. Umar and two others were killed while attempting to relocate the IED.

Nov 11

DNA Probe Launched: Six individuals from Pulwama, including Dr. Umar Nabi's parents and associates, are detained for DNA matching with the remains found at the blast site.

Total of 9 suspects arrested, including Zameer Ahmed Ahanger (Ganderbal) and cleric Hafiz Mohammad Ishtiaq (Mewat).

The 'Doctors of Terror' Network

Police sources indicate the module was active for two years, leveraging social and academic activities to gather funds and maintain constant contact with Pakistani handlers, including Umar bin Khattab via Telegram channels.

The accused doctors—Muzammil, Adil, and the deceased Umar—were radicalised by the cleric Irfan Ahmad on instructions from PoK. Their primary plan was to destabilise the National Capital due to its proximity to their base in Faridabad.

The JKP praised the investigation as a "major counter-terrorism success," emphasising that the probe exposed a "white-collar terror ecosystem of radical professionals."

Financial trails and all remaining links are currently being traced by the NIA.

