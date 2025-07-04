Jet Set Drama: F-35B In Kerala, Sparks Hilarious Memes And Shocking Parking Fee Talk – Will It Be Dismantled?

A British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning II fighter jet has been grounded since June 14, 2025, at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala. It had to make an emergency landing due to low fuel and adverse weather conditions.

The British fighter jet is valued at over $110 million and was operating from the UK's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group in the Indo-Pacific region when it had to be grounded.

F-35 To Be Dismantled?

Several media reports have suggested that the F-35B might have to be dismantled for it to make it home. For the UK Navy's fighter jet to in into the C-17 Globemaster, the dismantling would have to take place.

According to a report by NDTV, the process of dismantling can only be carried out by engineers who have been trained by Lockheed Martin. Furthermore, every step will have to be logged and verified since it is a classified technology.

F-35's Parking Fees

The stranded F-35B Lightning II has been at the Thiruvanthapuram International Airport for over 20 days, and the parking fee for the jet will have to be calculated. As per a report by The Times of India, the charge is generally calculated based on the aircraft's weight.

Kerala Tourism's Spot On Post

As the British fighter jet remains grounded in India, Kerala Tourism's official handle on X shared a hearty post saying, "Kerala, the destination you'll never want to leave."

Sharing an animated picture of the jet at the Airport, Kerala Tourism's post added a five-star review from the jet and added, "Kerala is such an amazing place, I don't want to leave. Definitely recommend."

Netizens quickly took the opportunity to add on and shared quirky comments on the post. One X user wrote, "Now it refuses to start without coconut oil."

Fighter Jet Stranded In Kerala

As per ANI, the aircraft is being guarded round the clock by India's Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and British personnel. Inclement weather conditions prevented the aircraft from safely landing on the carrier, making the emergency landing at the airport necessary.

The British High Commission has expressed gratitude for India's assistance.

"We are working to repair the UK F-35B at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport as quickly as possible. We thank the Indian Authorities for their continued support," said a spokesperson.