/Jewar Airport begins commercial operations today: From first flight to full schedule – here’s everything you need to know

New Delhi: Commercial operations at Noida International Airport in Jewar begin on Monday. The first flight from the airport will carry 172 farmers to Lucknow, a journey arranged for those whose land was acquired for the project. After landing, the group is scheduled to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Built in Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region, the airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28. At that time, it was described as major infrastructure project aimed at improving air connectivity and supporting economic activity across northern India.
The land acquisition for the airport spans around 1,334 hectares (nearly 3,300 acres).
Commercial flights under IndiGo begin operations from June 15. The first arrival of the day is scheduled from Lucknow, departing at 7:05 am and landing at Jewar at 8:05 am. After that, the same aircraft will continue its onward journey to Bengaluru.
The first departure from the airport will also be a Lucknow-bound service at 8 am.
IndiGo will operate multiple services on the first day of operations. After the initial Lucknow arrival, the airport will handle a series of domestic connections across major cities. The schedule includes Hyderabad-Noida, Noida-Bengaluru, Noida-Amritsar, Amritsar-Noida, Noida-Hyderabad, Bengaluru-Noida and the final Noida-Lucknow service of the day.
The day’s operations begin with the Hyderabad-Noida flight at 6:00 am, followed by Bengaluru, Amritsar and other city pairs through the day, ending with the evening departure to Lucknow at 6:55 pm.
From June 16, additional routes will be added, including services to Bengaluru and Jammu. IndiGo plans to connect the Noida International Airport to more than 16 cities in the coming phase. These include major metro routes such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, along with tier-2 and tier-3 destinations such as Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Srinagar, Dehradun, Bhopal and Pantnagar.
Further expansion is planned from July 1, when new destinations such as Srinagar, Navi Mumbai, Jodhpur, Dharamshala, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Pantnagar are expected to be added. Some routes will operate daily, while others will follow a weekly schedule depending on demand.
Akasa Air will also begin operations from June 16, with initial services connecting Jewar to Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai. These flights will operate daily in both directions.
To support passenger movement, 100 electric buses will begin service from Monday across Noida and Greater Noida. The fleet includes 90 standard buses and 10 double-decker buses, operated jointly by the Noida Authority and the UPSRTC.
These buses will run between Botanical Garden and the airport via Kishorpur, offering an affordable transport option for passengers travelling to and from the airport. Officials said each bus can run up to 250 kilometres on a single charge, with fares kept between Rs 10 and Rs 30.
At present, only the first phase of the airport is operational. This includes one runway, a terminal building and an air traffic control tower. The present capacity allows for around 1.2 crore passengers annually.
The airport received its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on March 6. The project is planned in four phases. By 2031, capacity is expected to reach 3 crore passengers annually, increasing further to 5 crore by 2036 and 7 crore by 2040.
Once fully developed, the airport is planned to have five runways and handle up to 22.5 crore passengers each year to place it among the major international aviation hubs in the long run.
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