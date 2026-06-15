/Jewar Airport begins commercial operations today: From first flight to full schedule – here’s everything you need to know

From June 16, additional routes will be added, including services to Bengaluru and Jammu. IndiGo plans to connect the Noida International Airport to more than 16 cities in the coming phase. These include major metro routes such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, along with tier-2 and tier-3 destinations such as Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Srinagar, Dehradun, Bhopal and Pantnagar.