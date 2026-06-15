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  • /Jewar Airport begins commercial operations today: From first flight to full schedule – here’s everything you need to know

Jewar Airport begins commercial operations today: From first flight to full schedule – here’s everything you need to know

Built in Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region, the airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 05:23 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 05:23 AM IST
Jewar Airport begins commercial operations today: From first flight to full schedule – here’s everything you need to know
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