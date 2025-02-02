'Jhaadu Ke Tinke Bikhar Rahe Hai': PM Modi Goes All Out Against AAP As Delhi Poll Campaign Enters Final Stage

Delhi Polls 2025: With less than three days to go before the Delhi Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an all-out attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) saying that the party has wasted 11 years in the national capital and its time for a much needed change.

On Sunday, PM Modi exuded confidence in the BJP forming the next government in Delhi. He targeted the AAP and took a swipe at its symbol, the broomstick, stating that even before the Assembly elections the party is staring at defeat with members exiting it. 'Jhaadu ke tinke bikhar rahe hai' (Parts of the broomstick are splintering) he said.

Eight Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have resigned from their posts just days before the February 5 elections in the national capital. Their resignations come after they were denied tickets to the upcoming polls.

Addressing a public rally at New Delhi's RK Puram today, PM Modi said that similar to the change of weather ushered in with the arrival of Basant Panchami, Delhi will herald a "new spring of development."

"In a few days, a new spring of development will arrive in Delhi. This time, the BJP government is about to form in Delhi. The 'AAP-da party' has wasted 11 years. My biggest request is that we should be given a chance to serve the people of Delhi. I promise to go to any length to remove every difficulty you face. A double-engine government will come to Delhi that will make the lives of every poor and middle-class family prosperous," he said.

During the public meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised that by no means should the AAP government be given a chance to form the government again, which he said would waste another five years in Delhi.

"Aajkal hum dekh rahe hai ki voting se pehle hi jhaadu ke tinke bikhar rahe hai (Nowadays, we are seeing that even before the voting, broomstick is scattering everywhere). Leaders of AAP are leaving because they realize how angry the people are with AAP. The AAP party is so rattled by the anger of Delhi's people that they are making false claims every hour," PM Modi said. He emphasized further that opposed to the false claims of the AAP on one side, there is on the other side the guarantee of Modi.

"Modi does what he says. I had given the country a guarantee to strengthen four pillars for the construction of a 'Viksit Bharat'. These pillars are the poor, farmers, youth, and women power. The budget that came yesterday is a guarantee to fulfil such promises of Modi. Over the past years, we have provided many facilities for the poor, such as free food, free healthcare, and permanent housing," the Prime Minister highlighted.

Delhi is set to go to polls on February 5 and counting of votes will take place on February 8. In the upcoming polls, the national capital is set to witness a three-cornered battle. AAP is seeking a third consecutive term in office while the BJP is attempting to regain power in the national capital for the first time since 1998.