BREAKING: Four Children Killed, Dozens Feared Trapped In Rajasthan School Roof Collapse | VIDEO

At least four children have been killed, and several others are feared trapped after the roof of a primary school collapsed in Piplodi village, Jhalawar district, Rajasthan, on Thursday morning. The tragic incident occurred during the morning prayer assembly at the government school, leading to immediate chaos and a frantic rescue effort.

"3-4 students die as the roof of Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar collapses. Many students injured. Upon receiving the information, Jhalawar Collector and SP Amit Kumar Budania left for the spot" news agency ANI quoted SP Jhalawar Amit Kumar as saying.