BREAKING: Four Children Killed, Dozens Feared Trapped In Rajasthan School Roof Collapse | VIDEO
A devastating school roof collapse in Piplodi, Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Friday morning has killed at least four children, with dozens more feared trapped. Rescue efforts are ongoing amidst the tragedy.
At least four children have been killed, and several others are feared trapped after the roof of a primary school collapsed in Piplodi village, Jhalawar district, Rajasthan, on Thursday morning. The tragic incident occurred during the morning prayer assembly at the government school, leading to immediate chaos and a frantic rescue effort.
"3-4 students die as the roof of Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar collapses. Many students injured. Upon receiving the information, Jhalawar Collector and SP Amit Kumar Budania left for the spot" news agency ANI quoted SP Jhalawar Amit Kumar as saying.
VIDEO | Jhalawar, Rajasthan: Roof of Piplodi Primary School collapses, several children feared trapped. Rescue operations underway.#RajasthanNews #Jhalawar
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/K0STKQwP0A — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2025
