Jhalrapatan Election Result 2023 Live Updates: BJP’s Vasundhara Raje Vs Congress’ Ramlal

The Jhalrapatan Constituency, located in the Jhalawar district, is among the 200 seats slated for polling in the upcoming 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections. On November 25, 2023, voters in the Jhalrapatan Constituency exercised their franchise, and the election results are scheduled to be announced on December 3.

Out of the 200 seats in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, 34 have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 25 for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections are anticipated to witness a primarily two-way contest between the incumbent Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with various regional and smaller parties striving to make an impact.

Previous Election Highlights

In the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly Elections, the Jhalrapatan Constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 80.50%, with 212,043 valid votes cast out of 263,393 registered voters.

In the Jhalrapatan Constituency, Vasundhara Raje emerged victorious over Manvendra Singh by a margin of 34,980 votes. The winning candidate secured 16.50% more votes than the nearest competitor.