Jhanjharpur Election Result 2025: As per the Election Commission of India, from the Jhanjharpur assembly seat, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Nitish Mishra has secured a victory by bagging 107958 votes. He defeated the nearest Communist Party of India rival Ram Narayan Yadav by a margin of 54849 votes. Ram Narayan Yadav polled 53109 votes.



The Jhanjharpur Assembly constituency in Madhubani district is deeply rooted in Maithili culture and traditions. Much of the region falls within the flood-prone belt of the Kosi and Kamala-Balan rivers. Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra represented this seat for many years, and the Mishra family’s influence remains strong. His son, Nitish Mishra, is the current MLA, having won the 2020 election on a BJP ticket. He previously served as MLA in 2005 and 2010 on a JD(U) ticket.