Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984877https://zeenews.india.com/india/jhanjharpur-election-result-2025-bjps-nitish-mishra-defeats-cpis-ram-narayan-yadav-2984877.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2025

Jhanjharpur Election Result 2025: BJP's Nitish Mishra Defeats CPI's Ram Narayan Yadav

Jhanjharpur Election Result 2025: BJP’s Nitish Mishra secured a decisive win in Jhanjharpur, defeating CPI’s Ram Narayan Yadav and retaining his stronghold in the 2025 election.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 05:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jhanjharpur Election Result 2025: BJP's Nitish Mishra Defeats CPI's Ram Narayan YadavImage Credit: X

Jhanjharpur Election Result 2025: As per the Election Commission of India, from the Jhanjharpur assembly seat, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Nitish Mishra has secured a victory by bagging 107958 votes. He defeated the nearest Communist Party of India rival Ram Narayan Yadav by a margin of 54849 votes. Ram Narayan Yadav polled 53109 votes.


The Jhanjharpur Assembly constituency in Madhubani district is deeply rooted in Maithili culture and traditions. Much of the region falls within the flood-prone belt of the Kosi and Kamala-Balan rivers. Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra represented this seat for many years, and the Mishra family’s influence remains strong. His son, Nitish Mishra, is the current MLA, having won the 2020 election on a BJP ticket. He previously served as MLA in 2005 and 2010 on a JD(U) ticket. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

ethnic dresses
Ethnic Dresses Every Woman Should Own This Season On Myntra
Bihar election result 2025
Bhorey Election Results 2025: Sunil Kumar Of JDU Wins By 16,163 Votes
Bihar election results 2025
'Victory Of Good Governance Has Been Achieved': PM Modi As NDA Sweeps Bihar
Bihar election result 2025
Kishanganj Election Result 2025: Congress's Qamrul Hoda Defeats BJP
Box Clutches
Box Clutches That Steal the Spotlight!
Bihar election result 2025
RJD Winner Candidates List: List Of MLAs With Female vs Male Winner Percentage
Bihar Election 2025 Results
Saffron Storm In Bihar: 5 Reasons NDA Roared To 200 Seats As MGB Collapsed
Ottomans
Ottomans to Elevate Your Home Décor in Style
Bihar election result 2025
Sahebganj Election Results: BJP’s Raju Kumar Singh Establishes Victory
Bihar election results 2025
Bihar Poll Results: State’s New Caste That Helped NDA Secure Massive Win