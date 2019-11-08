Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: JVM releases first list of candidates

Ranchi: Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) on Friday released the first list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand. A total of 13 seats are to be contested in the first phase of polls the state. The names of nine candidates were announced by the party spokespersons at its central office in Dibdih.

Notably, speculations were rife that JVM will enter the electoral fray with JMM, Congress and RJD under the grand alliance, but the party chief, Babulal Marandi, announced not to join the Mahagathbandhan a few days.

The JVM's first list of candidates for 13 seats include the names for 9 seats; 1. Chatra- Tileshwar Ram; 2. Bishunpur- Mahatma Oraon; 3. Panki- Rudra Kumar Shukla; 4. Daltonganj- Rahul Aggarwal; 5. Bishrampur- Anju Singh; 6. Chhatarpur-Dharmendra Prakash Badal; 7. Hussainabad - Virendra Kumar; 8. Garhwa- Suraj Prasad Gupta; 9. Bhavnathpur- Vijay Kumar Kesari.

Jitan Ram Manjhi leaves Mahagathbandhan ahead of polls

Bihar`s former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday announced that his party, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), will go it alone in the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference in Patna, Manjhi said, "Despite my several requests, no coordination committee was formed in the grand alliance due to which there was a lack of coordination among the alliance parties. So, we have decided to contest the elections alone."

Manjhi said that this decision was necessary for the existence of the party, and clarified that the decision has been taken after consulting the party workers in a couple of meetings -- first on August 9 and the second one on November 9.

Also read: Hemant Soren to be CM face of Mahagathbandhan

The party has authorised Principal Secretary General Santosh Kumar Suman to take the decision related to the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Earlier, Manjhi had rejected the possibility of joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), alleging that the BJP was involved in communal politics.

Raghubar Das meets Amit Shah to finalise candidates

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and other senior state party leaders on Thursday met BJP president Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi to finalise the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. Apart from Das, the meeting was attended by Jharkhand BJP president Laxman Gilua, election in-charge O P Mathur and election co-in-charge Ram Vichar Netam along with Union Minister Arjun Munda.

Earlier in the day, a core group had met for deliberations on the candidates. Several MPs were also invited for the same. A senior party leader told ANI that names from workers from each Mandal and district and Members of Parliament were considered while shortlisting the names.