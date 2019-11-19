close

Jharkhand assembly election 2019

Jharkhand Assembly election: AJSU manifesto promises 73% quota in state government jobs

Of the total 73 per cent reservation, the AJSU manifesto said that it will give 27 per cent to backward classes, 32 per cent to Scheduled Tribes and the rest 14 per cent to Scheduled Castes.

RANCHI: The All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) party has promised to give 73 per cent reservation in the state government jobs, if it comes to power. Releasing its manifesto on Sunday (November 17), the AJSU said that all jobs in class III and class IV category will be reserved for local people, whose ancestors are registered in the previous survey.

Of the total 73 per cent reservation, the AJSU manifesto said that it will give 27 per cent to backward classes, 32 per cent to Scheduled Tribes and the rest 14 per cent to Scheduled Castes. The party also reiterated that a proper solution for those working on contract and honorarium will also be found. 

Girls willing to study till graduation need not pay any admission fee, besides an incentive of Rs 2100 will also be given to youths every month after completing their graduation, and the amount will be credited to their bank account till five years, said the party supremo Sudesh Mahato, adding this will help them prepare for competitive exams.

Sudesh Mahato also said that agriculture and mineral industries will be encouraged, besides thrust will be given on innovation and e-learning in educational services. 

The manifesto was released by AJSU chief Sudesh Kumar Mahato along with MP CP Chaudhary, Chief Spokesperson Dr Devasharan Bhagat, Rajendra Mahato and Hassan Ansari at the party's office in Harmu Road.

