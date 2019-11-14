Jharkhand Assembly election: Priyanka Gandhi's name missing from star campaigners' list

New Delhi: The Congress has declared the list of 40 star campaigners for the first phase of Jharkhand assembly election, but Priyanka Gandhi's name is surprisingly missing from it. Notably, the list includes the names of Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi, for the Jharkhand Assembly polls.

According to Congress leaders, the list is merely for the first phase, another list will be soon be released for the rest of the phases. Notably, Prianka Gandhi's name was missing in the recently concluded Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls also.

After facing criticism for the party's lackadaisical attitude during the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Congress has decided to go big on campaigning in Jharkhand assembly polls in November end.

Barring the top leaders, the name of other key campaigners will Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Dr Rameshwar Oaron, Alamgir Khan, RPN Singh, Jitin Prasada, Bhupesh Baghel, Ashok Gehlot, Tariq Anwar, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia etc.

So far, the party has released two lists of candidates. It has called a meeting of its leaders on Saturday to prepare for the elections.

The Congress is contesting the Jharkhand Assembly elections in alliance with Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha with RJD. Jharkhand will go to polls from November 30 in five phases.