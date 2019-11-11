Jharkhand Assembly Election: Rameshwar Oraon files nomination, KN Tripathi holds road show

Ranchi: Congress' Jharkhand unit chief Rameshwar Oraon on Monday filed his nomination papers in presence of many senior party leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu. Earlier on Sunday, the party announced the name of five candidates.

The list announced by Congress on Sunday, Rameshwar Oraon has been fielded from Lohardaga, KN Tripathi from Daltonganj also filed his nomination on Monday. Prior to filing his nomination papers, Tripathi alos held a meeting at Shivaji Maidan after a road show.

The Congress has given tickets to KP Yadav from Bhavnathpur, Chandra Shekhar Dubey from Bishrampur and Ramchandra Singh from Manika reserved constituency. Notably, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Mithilesh Thakur and RJD candidate Satyanand Bhokta set to file their nomination papers from Garhwa and Chatra, respectively.

Congress, JMM and RJD are contesting elections in Jharkhand under Mahagathbandhan. Under this grand alliance, JMM will contest on 43 seats, Congress on 31 while RJD in 7 constituencies.

RJD releases first list, names of 5 candidates announced

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has announced the names of 5 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly election. Sanjay Singh Yadav will contest from Hussainabad, Satyanand Bhokta from Chatra, Vijay Ram from Chhatarpur, Sanjay Yadav from Godda and Suresh Paswan from Deoghar.

Under the Mahagathbandhan, RJD got seven seats including Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Chatra, Deoghar, Godda, Koderma and Barkatta. The grand alliance was formally announced on November 8 in Ranchi. Senior Congress leader and state in-charge of Jharkhand RPN Singh said that the grand alliance is completely united. Singh also announced JMM leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as the CM face of Grand Alliance in the state.

Madhu Koda to contest elections from Jagannathpur

Chaibasa: Rs 4,000 crore scam accused and former CM Madhu Koda has expressed desire to contest from his traditional seat Jagannathpur on Congress ticket. Although the court has imposed a ban on contesting elections for Madhu Koda, Koda has appealed in the court, whose decision is likely to come in the next one or two days.

Talking to mediapersons in Chaibasa's Congress Bhavan on Monday, Madhu Koda said that he is willing to fight election, and also trying for the same, but the court decision is being awaited. Notably, Madhu Koda and his wife and MP Geeta Koda are busy preparing for the election.